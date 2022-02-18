Minsk Agreements Must Be Used to Settle The Ukraine Issue

"all parties concerned should let reason prevail, adhere to the general direction of political solution, and refrain from any act that may provoke tensions or hype up the crisis," Zhang said.

On Thursday, a Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, pointed out that the settlement of the Ukraine issue must return to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

The 2015 Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements is recognized by all as a fundamental and binding political document for the settlement of the Ukraine issue, and was endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2202.

Therefore, the package deserves complete and effective implementation by all parties concerned, said the Chinese diplomat.

Regrettably, the majority of the provisions have yet to be truly implemented. New cease-fire violations have reportedly occurred on the contact line, he added, pointing out that China supports the UN Secretary-General's good offices aimed at reducing tensions.

"What the US and its proxies are doing with Yemen is universes more horrific and universes more urgent than what Russia is doing with Ukraine.



...the US and its allies are quantifiably the most destructive and murderous power structure in today's world"

https://t.co/dBhRynrq5u — Phyllis (@PhlyHibbard) February 18, 2022

China hopes that all parties concerned will take a constructive attitude, resolve through dialogue and consultation whatever differences that may arise in the implementation of the Minsk package, and draw up a roadmap and timetable for implementation without delay, so as to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

In the current context, all parties concerned should let reason prevail, adhere to the general direction of political solution, and refrain from any act that may provoke tensions or hype up the crisis. The parties should fully consider each other's legitimate security concerns, and show mutual respect, and on such a basis, properly resolve their differences through consultations on equal footing, he said.

"China supports all efforts conducive to easing the tensions, and notes the recent diplomatic engagement between Russia and France, Germany and other European countries at the leaders' level. A negotiated, balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism will serve as a solid foundation for lasting peace and stability across Europe. We trust that European countries will take decisions with strategic autonomy in line with their own interests," said Zhang.