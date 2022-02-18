Ukrainian Bombings Displace The Population Of Donbass

Some military actions like the explosion of the car of Donetsk People's Republic Head foster preventive measures. Children from an orphanage, for instance, were moved to a safer place.

On Friday, people living in the Donbas region began to displace themselves towards Russia due to Ukraine’s bomb attacks on their territories.

“Russia is prepared to host 1,5 million people. So far, 500 women and children have been refuged,” stated Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which integrates the Donbas region with the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

Besides accommodation, refugees arriving in Russia's Rostov City from Donbas will receive hot meals, medical care, and US$130 to cover basic personal expenses. President Vladimir Putin ordered Emergency Situations Minister Aleksandr Chupriyan to fly urgently to Rostov City to organize the reception of refugees.

So far, Ukraine has attacked 47 points along the conflict zone including a kindergarten in the Stanytsia Luganska City, where two civilians were injured. The car of the head of the RPD People’s Militia Denis Lugansk also exploded in Donetsk City, but the officer was not injured.

#FLASH—#DONBASS—#DPR civilian evacuation from imminent #Ukraine invasion begins. Video from a #Donetsk orphanage. First to evacuate will be children, women, and the elderly. First busses leave at 20:00. pic.twitter.com/RAf00OXgvU — Gleb Bazov (@gbazov) February 18, 2022

LPR Head Ivan Filiponenko condemned that the Ukrainian Army systematically opened fire on the territory of his country to provoke the People’s Militia to respond to the fire and create a pretext for the start of Ukrainian aggression in Donbas.

Moscow accuses the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) of supplying arms to Ukraine and stoking tensions about the Donbas region control in favor of their geopolitical interests. "In the past, we repeatedly warned that this situation could present a great danger. Now, we see that provocations turned into real attacks," Putin’s press secretary Dmitri Peskov stated.