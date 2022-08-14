Cuba Recognizes Mexico and Venezuela’s Solidarity During Fire

During the ceremony, the letters sent by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to his counterparts from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, were read, in which he highlights the exemplary attitude of the envoys of those nations.

On Sunday, Cuba expressed its gratitude and decorated collaborators from Mexico and Venezuela who participated in the fight against the large-scale industrial fire that affected the western city of Matanzas.

In a emotional ceremony, the Order of Solidarity was awarded to five experts from those nations, who worked in the first line of combat to control and extinguish the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, reported local television outlets.

The Mexican and Venezuelan cooperators received a replica of the Machete of Major General Antonio Maceo Grajales, from the hands of Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Con la presencia de las máximas autoridades del @PartidoPCC, el gobierno, las organizaciones sociales de #Matanzas, fueron reconocidos con la medalla de la Amistad, la Orden de la Solidaridad y la Réplica del Machete del General Antonio Maceo. #CubaEsAmor #Cuba #FuerzaCuba pic.twitter.com/mgTaLkXbU7 — Partido Comunista de Cuba (@PartidoPCC) August 14, 2022

With the presence of the highest authorities of@PartidoPCC ,the government, the social organizations of #Matanzas , were recognized with the Friendship Medal, the Order of Solidarity and the Replica of the Machete of General Antonio Maceo. #CubaEsAmor #Cuba #FuerzaCuba

They were also awarded the Friendship Medal, granted by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba at the proposal of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

During the ceremony, the letters sent by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to his counterparts from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, were read, in which he highlights the exemplary attitude of the envoys of those nations, who, without taking any risks, joined the fight against the flames from the very first hours.

These two letters express gratitude for the immediate and courageous response to Cuba's request for international aid, and the timely and decisive support of these countries with specialized forces and means, which allowed the fire to be extinguished in five intense days of joint work.

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged the work of the different forces involved in the mitigation of the accident that occurred at the Supertanker Base in this western province. Source: Prensa Latina

Members of these solidarity contingents highlighted the perfect symbiosis achieved between the forces of the three countries in these painful days, which made it possible to form a united work team to face the complex task.

With a minute of silence, the participants in the meeting paid tribute to those who died in the disaster, considered the greatest technological disaster of natural origin that Cuba has had to face.