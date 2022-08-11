Colombian FM Announces Resumption of Peace Talks With ELN

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva announced on Thursday in Cuba his government's intention to resume dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN), in a statement with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez, who expressed his country's willingness to support this process.
