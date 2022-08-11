Colombian FM Announces Resumption of Peace Talks With ELN

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva announced on Thursday in Cuba his government's intention to resume dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN), in a statement with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez, who expressed his country's willingness to support this process.

Colombia's Foreign Minister, Alvaro Leyva, confirmed on Thursday the resumption of a peace dialogue between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Colombian State in statements from Havana.

"We aspire to resume the dialogues with the ELN in this land of peace to start the path proposed by President Petro Urrego to reach total peace," he announced.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Foreign Minister Leyva, ELN delegates and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at the Cubanacan Hall in the El Laguito area.

During the joint statements, it was also confirmed that Cuba and Norway would be guarantors of the peace dialogues interrupted in 2019 by the Government of Iván Duque (2018 -2022).

Colombia lived in an armed conflict for more than five decades despite a series of peace treaties, the most recent one being signed in 2016 between the FARC guerrilla and the Colombian State.