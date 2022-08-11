Cuba to Completely Extinguish Matanzas' Fire

The fire outbreaks at the Matanzas' Supertanker Base are about to be contained entirely as firefighters continue working. It is expected that within 48 hours, conditions are ready to enter the fire site and rescue the missing bodies, the Cuban Fire Brigade informed today.

The specialized forces from Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela involved in the operations at the Matanzas Supertanker Base are using technical means of high precision to control the remaining outbreaks.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced via Twitter that the Cuban government has already begun to plan actions to follow for the recovery. During the meeting to asses such activities, it was confirmed that the fire was under control and almost in the liquidation process.

The fire resulted in more than 100 injured and one death, according to reports. A score of people is still treated in hospitals. The team designated for the search of the missing persons is ready and waiting for the zone to be safe for operating. The group includes forensic doctors and anthropologists.

En la mañana de #Hoy chequeamos las acciones que se realizan en la Base de Supertanqueros de #Matanzas.

��El incendio está totalmente controlado y en etapa avanzada de extinción de los pequeños focos.#FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/9BrXyZ2WH9 — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 11, 2022

On the morning of today, we checked the actions carried out in the Super Tanker Base of Matanzas.

The fire is fully controlled and in an advanced stage of extinction of the small foci.

Last August 5, a lightning strike on tank 51 of the Matanzas Supertanker Base caused a massive fire which spread to the other three fuel storage tanks of its battery. The Supertanker Base is an essential location for the storage and distribution of fuels in the Caribbean Island due to its storage capacity of 400 000 liters.

Despite no evidence of a contamination phenomenon affecting the population, Health environmental authorities recommend people protect themselves from the rain and wear masks.