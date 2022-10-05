Cuba Reaffirms Willingness to Dialogue With the United States

“There are no anti-American feelings in Cubans. The people of Cuba maintain a friendly attitude towards the Americans," Foreign Minister Rodriguez said.

On Tuesday, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified that his country is willing to hold a dialogue with the United States Government on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

In an interview with BreakThroughNews, he stated that the current moment is opportune to normalize bilateral relations due to the majority consensus between the peoples of both countries on the benefits that the full reestablishment of diplomatic relations would bring.

"I am sure that the will of the American people and the Cuban people, as well as our special cultural and emotional relations, could lead the process to improve bilateral relations," Rodriguez said.

“There are no anti-American feelings in Cubans. The people of Cuba maintain a friendly attitude towards the Americans," he said, , adding that Cubans are aware of the “essence of the soul of the American people”.

The Cuban diplomat recalled that the United Nations General Assembly in November will vote almost unanimously for the thirtieth time in favor of the project entitled “Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba.”

“There will be another overwhelming vote in favor of international humanitarian law, our human rights, freedom of travel, and universally accepted norms of international trade and free navigation,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the U.S. coercive measures, which include the closure of consular services in the Cuban capital, there have been specific channels of dialogue on migration, which is an essential issue between both nations.

