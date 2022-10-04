Cuban FM Regrets Loss of Life in US Due to Hurricane Ian

"We convey our condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery," said Cuban Foreign Minister.

Through his official Twitter account, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez conveyed his condolences to the U.S. for the significant loss of human lives and the damage left by Hurricane Ian after its passage through the country.

"We deeply regret the loss of human lives and the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the states of Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina in the U.S. We extend our condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery," the Cuban diplomat said.

On Wednesday last week, Ian made landfall in the U.S. state of Florida as a category four hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale. The state was declared in emergency by President Joe Biden.

The death toll, mainly from drowning, has now reached just over 100. "The deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," as Biden has described it, has so far claimed 103 lives, according to local sources in the U.S.

We are deeply sorry about the loss of human lives and major damages caused by #HurricaneIan in the states of Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina in the US. We extend our condolences and wishes for a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/DCsMsWfZjc — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 4, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said drowning is the leading cause of death due to severe flooding in the state (99 deaths reported in Florida, 4 in South Carolina).

Search and recovery efforts continue as the death toll is expected to rise in the coming hours, according to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Cuba was also hit hard last Tuesday by Ian. Three people died, with thousands evacuated, homes destroyed and heavy losses in the agricultural sector. Recovery efforts to mitigate the considerable damage continue on the Caribbean island.

#UnitedStates | Massive evacuations have been carried out in Florida following the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Airports and schools have been closed. pic.twitter.com/7YJlIUV8Xr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2022

Yesterday, government representatives of both nations exchanged information on the damage and material and human losses caused by the passage of Ian over their territories.

