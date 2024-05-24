Cuba Presents Condolences for Death of Iranian President

The president of the National Assembly of the Island stated in the book his confidence that the Islamic Revolution will continue.

The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, along with the President of the National Assembly of the Island, Esteban Lazo Hernández, signed this Friday the book of condolences for the recent death, in a plane crash, of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi and the crew accompanying him.

Through a message published in his X account, Marrero Cruz sent condolences from the Cuban people and government to the Iranian people and to the relatives and people close to the president and the senior leaders who accompanied him on the flight.

"On behalf of the Cuban people, State and Government, the most heartfelt condolences and all our support and solidarity to the Iranian people and Government and the families and friends of the victims in this time of pain," Marrero said.

On the other hand, Esteban Lazo wrote in the book of condolences, opened at the residence of the ambassador of the Iranian nation in Havana, capital of Cuba, who is sure that the Islamic Revolution will continue and will be able to recover from these sensitive losses.

En nombre del pueblo, Estado y Gobierno cubanos, las más sentidas condolencias y todo nuestro apoyo y solidaridad al pueblo y Gobierno iraníes y a los familiares y amigos de las víctimas en este momento de dolor.

"At this difficult time receive the testimony of our highest consideration and esteem in honor of historical relations on the basis of mutual respect and solidarity between both countries," he left reflected in the book Lazo Hernández.

The Iranian president died last Sunday, May 19, after the helicopter in which he was transporting crashed in the northwest region of the country, in the territory of Jolfa, near the border with Eastern Azerbaijan.

Alongside him were Chancellor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor of Eastern Azerbaijan, Malek Rahmati, and other passengers who had participated in the inauguration of a joint dam between Iran and Azerbaijan.