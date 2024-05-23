Nicaragua Rejects the Blockade and Other Aggressions Against Cuba

Nicaragua also condemned the inclusion of countries in unilateral lists under false pretexts, contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including unfounded accusations of sponsorship of terrorism.

The Government of Nicaragua reiterated, through a statement, its rejection "of the criminal and inhuman economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Cuban People and Government, for more than 60 years.

The text also condemned the inclusion of countries in unilateral lists under false pretexts, contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including unfounded accusations of sponsorship of terrorism.

"These lists and the inclusion of the sister Republic of Cuba in them are a more widely used instrument by the United States to justify the adoption of illegal, coercive measures in order to exert economic and political pressure, in a clear violation of the sovereignty of the Cuban State," the document denounced.

In addition, he said that "Nicaragua defends and will continue to defend the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, respect for international law and the ability of peoples to build their path without external aggression".

#Nicaragua reiterates its firm position of rejection and condemnation of the US blockade #Cuba , and demands the exclusion of the island from the infamous list of State sponsors of terrorism.

#Nicaragua reiterates its firm position of rejection and condemnation of the US blockade #Cuba , and demands the exclusion of the island from the infamous list of State sponsors of terrorism.

Meanwhile, he affirmed that the Government "will continue to promote in all International Spaces, that the United Nations Resolutions mandating an end to the illegal policy of aggression against the sister Republic of Cuba be respected and complied with".

According to Cuba’s report of July 2023, pursuant to United Nations General Assembly resolution 77/7 of "1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023, the embargo caused damages to Cuba, estimated at some $4,867 million".

Meanwhile, losses from accumulated damage exceed $150,410 million and, based on the depreciation of the dollar against gold, the figure is as high as $1 trillion.