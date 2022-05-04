Cuba Hosts the Seventh International Seminar for Peace

On Wednesday, the 7th International Seminar for Peace and the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases began in Cuba.

The Cuban province of Guantanamo hosts the event, which will take place until May 5 and will be attended by WPC President Maria do Socorro Gomes, WPC Executive Secretary Iraklis Tsavdaridis and Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Ron Martínez.

Representatives of around 25 countries, including leaders and members of the World Peace Council (WPC) along with personalities, academics, activists against war, and friends of Cuba in solidarity, will also be attending the seminar.

On this occasion, an end to the arms race being conducted by the United States together with its NATO allies will be demanded, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) indicated. The Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, ratified by the region's heads of state and government in January 2014, will also be defended at the meeting.

The forum will feature some 19 presentations by leaders and members of organizations from Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity of Peoples, and the European Left Party, among other progressive movements.

The 7th International Seminar for Peace and the abolition of foreign military bases began in Guantanamo, Cuba, with the participation of representatives from 25 countries.

As part of the seminar program, delegates will visit the town of Caimanera, located on the southeastern coast of Cuba, to see the Guantanamo U.S. Naval Base, which the U.S. has illegally occupied for 119 years in violation of the Cuban people's and government's will.

Silvio Platero, president of the Cuban Movement for Peace, said that the event took place under challenging conditions. The United States intensified its aggression against Cuba and Latin countries while toughening economic measures against the island.

In this regard, ICAP said that the current situation in the world is marked by more significant meddling by the United States and the NATO military bloc via media warfare and military conflicts.