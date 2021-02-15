Cuba: Four Molecular Biology Laboratories Under Construction

With the construction of four molecular biology laboratories in Las Tunas, Sancti Spíritus, Granma, and Isla de la Juventud, Cuba is expanding its capacity to process PCR tests for the early detection of SARS-CoV-2 positive cases.

The laboratory in Las Tunas is expected to be ready in the first quarter of the year. Under the responsibility of state forces of the Ministry of Construction, the work is being carried out within the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Microbiology of Las Tunas. It will include the adaptation of four departments to analyze samples, sterilization and solid waste areas, personnel filters, and administrative spaces, reported the local outlet, Periódico 26.

The civil work in Sancti Spiritus, according to the forecasts of the authorities of the territory, should be concluded on February 28 and is in an advanced state of execution, Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, provincial director of Health, told the newspaper Escambray.

"Currently, work is being carried out on the remodeling and completion of several premises, which have been adapted to comply with the established flow chart," said the official.

The laboratory in the province of Granma, in the city of Bayamo, will allow the evaluation of some 400 PCR samples in real-time, in 24-hour shifts, according to La Demajagua newspaper.

With the beginning of the construction of a septic tank and the remodeling of premises in the Municipal Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Microbiology, Isla de la Juventud is taking the first step to have, in the shortest possible time, the services of a molecular biology laboratory, reported Juventud Rebelde newspaper.

It will have four key areas: the reception of samples, extraction, PCR processing, and autoclave, in addition to others such as the dining room and bathrooms, each with the established hygienic-sanitary and biosafety requirements, said Dr. Israel Velázquez, director of Public Health in the territory.