Cuba to Produce First 150,000 Doses of Soberana 02 Vaccine

Scientists estimate that the entire Cuban population could be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) President Vicente Verez on Tuesday announced that his country started producing the first batch of 150,000 doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine.

"Because of the vaccine's encouraging results, we started producing it on a large scale to launch its third phase of clinical trials in March," Verez said.

Over 700 people have already been vaccinated with Sovereign 02 during the second phase of clinical trials that kicked off in January. According to experts, it has a potent immune response.

Another 42,000 people will be immunized in March, as part of the trial's last phase. "The vaccine will be widely applied to the rest of the population as we test its effectiveness," Verez added.

#Cuba ���� will be one of the first countries to immunize its entire population against #COVID19 based on its own vaccine production and distribution capacities. The four Cuban vaccine candidates provide security in a context of immense inequality in global vaccination. #CubaViva https://t.co/erWVZZUoPo — EmbassyCubaAustralia (@EmbassyCubaAUS) February 10, 2021

In April, IFV will produce a second batch of about 100,000 Soberana 02 doses, according to teleSUR correspondent in La Habana Rolando Segura. Cuba, which has been producing and exporting vaccines for over 30 years, announced that it plans to produce 100 million doses of Soberana 02 in 2021. The IFV, which is developing it, estimates that the entire Cuban population could be vaccinated by the end of the year. Soberana 02 is one of the four COVID-19 vaccines being developed by Cuba, which is the only Latin American country producing its own drugs against the disease. The Soberana 01, Mambisa, and Abdala vaccines are also advancing and showing positive results.