Cuba Offers Support on COVID-19 at Eurasian Economic Meeting

"Cuba is willing to share with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) its capabilities in the confrontation against Covid-19," said the Prime Minister of the Caribbean island, Manuel Marrero, on Friday.

The Cuban prime minister spoke virtually at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's meeting, with headquarters in Nur-sultan, in which representatives of the member countries of the bloc and observers participate.

He pointed out that the effects of COVID-19 show that solidarity, multilateralism, and cooperation are the most effective means to address common challenges.

Marrero said that Cuba is committed to advancing the integration projects proposed by the UEE and expressed its willingness to share its capabilities in the fight against the pandemic.

He pointed out that the Caribbean island can particularly offer its support in the areas of medical cooperation, biotechnology, and vaccine production.

The prime minister reaffirmed Havana's willingness to help implement the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, which, he said, "are fully in line with our country's 2030 Economic and Social Development Plan."

"Intervention of Cuba in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council by Manuel Marrero Cruz."

Marrero highlighted the possibility for the Caribbean nation to be able to participate in Eurasian initiatives focused on the energy, industrial, transport, tourism, and financial sectors, as well as projects for the elimination of trade barriers.

He pointed out that the appointment of the ambassador to the Russian Federation, Julio Garmendía, as Cuba's permanent representative to the EEU, and his interaction with the Eurasian Economic Commission, will contribute to a more active engagement of the island in its projects.

The Cuban head of government said that his country would honor its observer status in the EEU: "We are committed to adopting its development and integration goals to the extent of our modest capacity and through our sincere efforts," he stressed.

UEE members are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the republics of Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Cuba, the last three with observer status.