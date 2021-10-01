Cuba Receives Donations from Latin American & Caribbean Allies

Cuba thanked on Friday the donation of medical equipment and supplies that recently arrived in the country coordinated by the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with the Antillean nation, which will contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

At the symbolic reception, held at the Casa de la Amistad in the capital's Vedado neighborhood, the valuable contribution was recognized, which included, among other items, means of protection, syringes, masks, venoclysis equipment, surgical masks, rapid tests, antibiotics and dialysis bags.

Lilia Zamora Rodríguez, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), expressed that the gesture of solidarity shows commitment and dedication to the largest of the Antilles, which is going through a difficult situation as a result of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.

The Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity with Cuba coordinated the initiative with international associations and groups, Cuban residents abroad, parliamentarians and businessmen from Chile, Panama, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Jamaica, Uruguay and Guyana.

The ICAP official said that Washington's hostile policy has not prevented Cuba's solidarity with the world, which in times of pandemic has materialized with the sending of medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent to other nations.

"The #Solidarity of #LatinAmericaandCaribbean present. #US lies hypocritically. They will not confuse the victimizers to their victims. We will win!"

The Chilean Giro Santibáñez Muñoz declared, on behalf of the Continental Network, his commitment to break the U.S. blockade, and at the same time he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to train as a doctor at the Latin American School of Medicine.

Also present at the meeting were Victor Gaute López, vice-president of ICAP, and Flavio Rondón, ambassador of the Dominican Republic, as well as representatives of the Cuban Ministries of Foreign Trade and Public Health.