Cuba Reports Lowest Number of COVID Infections in Three Months

56.7 percent of the Cuban population eligible for vaccination is now fully vaccinated.

Cuban health authorities reported on Wednesday the lowest number of infections with the virus that causes COVID-19 for a single day in the last three months, while the mass vaccination campaign for all people over two years of age is advancing.

The number of infections reached 3,596 cases during the previous day, the lowest number of confirmed cases since July 5, while deaths amounted to 40, less than half that of two weeks ago, according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

This confirms a downward trend of incidence in recent days, as the number of new infections, fell from around 10,000 per day to this figure and the number of deaths from about 95 per day to 35-40 in the last week.

The Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, assured that September, with the confirmation of 48,108 fewer positive cases than in August, could mean a turning point in the current epidemiological situation in the country.

He recalled that although the September figures show progress in controlling the transmission of the disease in most Cuban provinces, this is not a reason to think that the worst moment of the epidemic, which has left Cuba with more than 7,000 deaths, has been overcome.

Portal Miranda called to accompany the massive vaccination process with the maintenance of hygienic-sanitary measures.

Hasta el 4/10 han recibido al menos una dosis de una de las vacunas cubanas SOBERANA 02, SOBERANA Plus y ABDALA, 9 524 916 personas*. De ellas ya tienen 2da dosis 6 837 401 y 3ra dosis 5 318 954. Tienen esquema de vacunación completo 5 550 385 personas.



"As of October 4, 2021, 9,524,916 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines SOBERANA 02, SOBERANA Plus and ABDALA. Of these, 6,837,401 have already received the 2nd dose and 5,318,954 have received the 3rd dose. 5,550,385 people are fully vaccinated."

As of Monday, 21.6 million doses of the Cuban Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines have been administered in Cuba.

A total of 9.5 million people, out of a population of 11.2 million, have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines.

Some 5.5 million people, representing 56.7 percent of the total Cuban population, are fully vaccinated.

In the Cuban case, vaccination schedules include three doses, except for convalescents, who receive a single dose of Soberana Plus.