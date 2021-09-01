93% Of Cubans Will Be Fully Vaccinated in November

The pharmaceutical industry announced the production of 20 million Abdala vaccines and 10 million Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Ministry of Health (MINSAP) announced that 92.6 percent of the population over two years of age will have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines by next month.

MINSAP Science and Innovation Director Ileana Morales confirmed that this policy goal implied increasing the production of vaccines to meet the expected demand. Previously, the Cuban pharmaceutical industry announced the production of 20 million doses of the Abdala vaccine and 10 million doses of the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

Starting in September, the health authorities will vaccinate over five million people, a challenge that can be met as Cuba has hundreds of primary health care centers with trained personnel.

So far, using the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala vaccines, health workers have administered one dose to 5.5 million Cubans, two doses to 4.6 million citizens, and three doses to 3.6 million people.

MINSAP also recalled that the vaccination process is accompanied by preventive actions in high-risk groups carried out in all municipalities. On Wednesday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized what health workers have achieved but warned Cubans that they must maintain prevention measures.

“The school year will start virtually in a few days. Without overconfidence, there are reasons for optimism,” he tweeted hours after a meeting of the group of scientists and experts convened by his administration for the control of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, Cuba registered 6,609 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths. The National Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran reported that 25 of the new infections are imported and the rest were transmitted locally. The provinces with the highest number of infections are Pinar del Rio (1,267), Havana (773), and Cienfuegos (611).