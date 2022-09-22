    • Live
Cuban FM Addresses Non-aligned Movement at the UNGA 77

  • Cuba called for action with unity, cohesion, creativity and solidarity, in defense of collective interests at the NAM Ministerial Meeting on global post-pandemic recovery.

Published 22 September 2022
During a NAM Ministerial meeting on post-pandemic recovery, within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, the head of Cuban diplomacy urged to act with unity, cohesion, creativity, and solidarity in defense of collective interests.
 


Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) must continue being strengthened as a diverse, inclusive, and representative forum in the light of hegemonic attempts to undermine multilateralism.

During a NAM Ministerial meeting on post-pandemic recovery and within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, the head of Cuban diplomacy urged to act with unity, cohesion, creativity, and solidarity in defense of collective interests, he tweeted.

"It is imperative that we respect the implementation of consensus on decision-making in the framework of the Movement, as enshrined in the Cartagena Document on Methodology and subsequently ratified in Havana by our heads of State and Government", he added.

On Wednesday, the Cuban FM will address the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Cuba will ratify its commitment to peace and multilateralism, in the pursuit of achieving a more democratic, fair and equitable international order, based on full respect for the UN Charter and international law", he wrote recently on Twitter.

Cuba Non-Aligned Movement UNGA

Bruno Rodriguez Parrila

