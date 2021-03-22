Cuba-China Develop Joint Vaccine Against New SARS-CoV-2 Strains

China and Cuba are joining efforts to obtain a vaccine, called Pan-Corona, which will be effective against different strains of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and prevents future variations of COVID-19, Xinhua reported Sunday.

According to the news agency, Chinese scientists and Cuban specialists of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) are developing the product in a facility opened last year in Yongzhou, Hunan province (center), for research between both countries.

Gerardo Guillén, director of Biomedical Research at the CIGB, told the media that the project was developed at the Chinese side's request and had the approval of the Cuban Ministry of Science and Technology (Citma).

The vaccine is based on combining parts of the virus that are conserved and not so exposed to variation to generate antibodies, with those aimed at cellular responses.

"It is a strategy that could protect against epidemiological emergencies of new coronavirus strains that could exist in the future," Guillén said.

According to Guillén, both sides are waiting for the travel conditions to improve so that other Cuban researchers can join the Yongzhou center and further promote the project.

BREAKING. #Cuba & #China team up on #PANCORONA, new #COVID19 #vaccine, especially designed to offer cross protection against existing and future strains. Developing in joint biotech innovation center in Yongzhou, Hunan Province, staffed by Cuban scientists, equipped by China. pic.twitter.com/PMZIfXYIhJ — GailReedMEDICC (@MediccGail) March 21, 2021

He also highlighted the excellent state of bilateral ties in the field of biotechnology, where his country provides experience and personnel. Simultaneously, the Chinese side supports "scientific capacity, equipment, logistics, and resources."

Last year, the joint biotechnology innovation center's assembly in Yongzhou was concluded, with equipment and laboratories designed by specialists from the island.

Further projects and technologies obtained by Cuban scientific personnel will also be developed there.

This site results from bilateral cooperation and is part of the policy approved by the Chinese government to stimulate innovation capacities through local administrations.