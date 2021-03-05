    • Live
China Rejects US Sanctions Against Cuba and Other Countries

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a daily media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, September 2020.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a daily media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, September 2020. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Published 5 March 2021 (4 hours 4 minutes ago)
China maintains that unilateral U.S. sanctions are a continuous, systematic, and large-scale violation of human rights that impact the economic and political order and the global governance system.

China today reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, after denouncing the socio-economic impact of these measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wang Wenbin, Foreign Ministry spokesman, urged Washington to listen to the international community's call in this regard and immediately lift the coercive policies imposed under the pretext of human rights.

"Such moves are widely criticized (...) The facts show that unilateral sanctions impact the economic and political order and the global governance system", Wenbin said.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the White House thus undermines these nations' efforts to mobilize resources, expand the economy, and improve their population's welfare.

He described this position as a threat to the right to life, self-determination, and development and as a continuous, systematic, and large-scale violation of human rights.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, unilateral sanctions led to shortages of medicine and food for tens of millions of people, put health and life at risk, especially for vulnerable groups, and exacerbated poverty, hunger, and inequality," he added.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/capc-MS
