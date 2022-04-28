Cuban President Condemns US for Fueling Illegal Migration

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the U.S. for using the migratory phenomenon against Cuba as part of its policy of aggression.

At the closure of the 4th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Diaz-Canel denounced Washington's unilateral and groundless failure to comply with the agreement signed in 1994 to guarantee the annual issuance of a minimum of 20 000 visas to Cubans.

In this connection, the Cuban president said that "Cuba has complied with its commitments to the migration agreements and with the help of the people, we will continue to comply and avoid illegal, unsafe and disorderly emigration as much as possible."

Regarding the rounds of migration talks carried out for the first time since 2018, he said that while it is a positive move, it is not enough; the U.S. must honor its commitments to existing migration agreements, the president said.

Díaz-Canel also said in his speech that after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, entry into the United States was easy and unhindered, but that in 1962 the U.S. government abruptly eliminated routine flights and legal departures from Cuba, leading many people to lose ties with their families.

Resistance in the face of U.S. hostility.

According to the president, whenever the U.S. government breaches migration agreements, legal avenues for emigration are closed and the economic blockade against Cuba is tightened.