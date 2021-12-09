Cuba Extends Tax-Free Importation of Food, Toiletries, Medicine

On July 16, 2021, the Ministry of Finance and Prices issued Resolution 309 published in the Official Gazette No. 62, which makes the import of foodstuffs, toiletries and medicines in luggage accompanied by passengers arriving in the country more flexible until December 31, 2021, a measure that has had a favorable impact on the population.

Considering that there are still limitations in the supply of these products due to, among other causes, the intensification of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the government of the United States against Cuba the impact of the world economic crisis caused by COVID-19, and in order to continue applying measures that contribute to face this complex situation, the following measures were adopted by Cuban customs authorities.

To extend, as of January 1, 2022 and on a temporary basis until June 30 of that same year, the non-commercial importation of food, toiletries and medicines, by way of passengers as accompanied baggage, without limits in value and quantities, and free from the payment of tariffs.

Authorities reiterated that for the enjoyment of this benefit, it is a requirement that such products are separated, in the accompanied baggage, from articles of other nature.

La importación d alimentos, aseo y medicamentos en equipajes acompañados, sin límites en el valor y libre d aranceles se prorroga hasta el 30 de junio/2022, al persisitir limitaciones en la oferta d productos, e/ otras causas x el recrudecimiento del #BloqueoEEUU vs����.#CubaVive pic.twitter.com/mraVWBOPXV — Meisi Bolaños Weiss (@MeisiBWeiss) December 9, 2021

"The import of food, toiletries and medicines in accompanied luggage, without limits in value and free of tariffs is extended until June 30/2022, as limitations persist in the supply of products, and/or other causes due to the intensification of the #Blockade vs. Cuba. #CubaLives"

The tariff benefits granted by resolutions 318 and 321 of July 2021 by the Ministry of Finance and Prices, related to the import of these products by state entities and international economic associations, as well as for inputs and raw materials that state entities import to non-state management entities, are also extended until June 30, 2022.

Information will continue to be provided to the population in the coming days, through Cuban state media, websites and institutional profiles on social networks of the Ministry of Finance and Prices and the General Customs of the Republic.