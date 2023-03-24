Cuba Calls For Inclusive Cooperation In 28th Ibero-American Summit

"This objective becomes very relevant nowadays because of the current international economic crisis, of which developing countries are the greatest victims,” diplomat Benitez said.

On Friday, Rodolfo Benitez, the Multilateral Affairs director of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry, called to boost inclusive cooperation between Latin American countries during the 28th Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic.

“Latin American countries have the responsibility to achieve progress in inclusive cooperation, the fundamental reason and essence of the Ibero-American Conference," Benitez said. He stressed that Cuba will work to achieve this objective once it assumes the presidency of the Group of 77 (G-7) plus China this year.

Under the slogan "Together for a fair and sustainable Ibero-America," the 28th Ibero-American Summit seeks to foster discussions regarding food security, environment protection, and digital and international rights.

��| @BrunoRguezP: "#Cuba ���� as @cubag77 is firmly committed to promoting more & better int'l coop. XXVIII Ibero-American Summit can make a tangible contribution to that endeavor, through promotion of inclusive & sustainable coop."#ALCUnida #CooperaciónInclusiva@CubaMINREX pic.twitter.com/oUk1ctG7Vc — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) March 24, 2023

"We appreciate the valuable support of Latin American countries to our claim to end the U.S. embargo against Cuba and exclude our country from the U.S. list of countries that sponsor terrorism," Benitez said.

This year’s Ibero-American Summit will be the first meeting of the Ibero-American Conference to be held fully face-to-face after the COVID-19 pandemic since the 27th Summit, which took place in Andorra on April 2021, had a hybrid model.

Presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Luis Lacalle (Uruguay), and Alberto Fernandez (Argentina) have confirmed their participation in the Summit. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not be able to attend it since he must make an official visit to China.