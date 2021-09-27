More US Cities Join Actions Against US Govt’ Blockade of Cuba

Promoted by the Bridges of Love project, caravans and multiple actions took place on Sunday to support Cuba and to condemn the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade in more than twenty cities in nearly a dozen countries.

On Monday, the Global No Embargo Cuba Movement (NEMO) noted that more cities are joining the fight against the unilateral blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island.

"For the first time, New Britain, in the Northeastern state of Connecticut, participated in the caravans against the cruel blockade against Cuba," Jose Oro, one of the group's leaders, told Prensa Latina when referring to the success of the event that took place on September 26.

The decision to start doing this kind of action in this city "is due to the fact that there is a considerable progressive student mass, many of them of Latin American origin," he stressed. Oro added that in a general sense, the demographic features of that territory allow carrying out the solidarity action.

At least 18 vehicles traveled through downtown New Britain carrying flags and posters. In addition, several speeches were targeted at the students, especially that of Henry Leowendorf, leader of the Cuba solidarity group in the region.

The promoter of the Bridges of Love project, Carlos Lazo called for a world caravan to demand the end of the #US blockade of #Cuba & the sanctions vs the Cuban people. It will take place this Sunday, with caravans in US, Canadian and European cities.#CubaEsSolidaridad pic.twitter.com/LsntiX9Qmq — Cuba Embassy in NZ (@EmbacubaNZ) September 25, 2021

Another speaker was Joel Sanchez, a well-known musician and social activist of Puerto Rican origin and two members of NEMO, Oro said.

He added that the speeches highlighted the truth about Cuban medical cooperation in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the extraordinary fact that Cuba has developed its own vaccines and has immunized a large part of its population, including children.

On the other hand, Oro noted that October is the month of celebrating the Hispanic culture in Connecticut and mass actions with musical groups are already being organized to "bring on the message against the blockade and support for Cuba."

Promoted by the Bridges of Love project, caravans and multiple actions took place on Sunday to support Cuba and condemn the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade in more than twenty cities in nearly a dozen countries.