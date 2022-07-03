President of Belarus Denounces Ukrainian Provocative Attack



Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko reported on Saturday that the Ukrainian armed forces recently attacked Belarusian military facilities, an act of provocation to drag his country into the conflict in Kiev.

During a meeting in Minsk, prior to the anniversary of its liberation from Nazi Germany troops by the Soviet Red Army, the head of state detailed that several missiles were fired days ago from Ukrainian territory, where since last February 24 Russia has been carrying out a special military operation.

The head of state noted that the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems intercepted the rockets, fired to provoke, to force Minsk to take the way of arms and to give the West a pretext to try to destroy both Ukraine and Russia at the same time.

At the same time, the head of state stressed that Belarus will not enter the conflict. He stated that there is not a single soldier of his country in the Ukrainian theater of operations.

"They want it because they have orders from outside and they do not care about civilian deaths," President Lukashenko noted, also detailing that the only policy his counterpart Volodymir Zelenski follows is that "the more Ukrainians die, the more he will shout to the world about the atrocities of the 'fascists from Russia and Belarus'.

#Belarusian President #Lukashenko says #Ukraine tried to attack military facilities in his country several days ago, but all Kyiv's missiles have been intercepted. Lukashenko said that Belarus does NOT want to fight Ukraine, but will respond if its own territory is invaded. pic.twitter.com/747EIcHmcP — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) July 3, 2022

The head of state noted that history repeats itself, as in the last century Europe created another monster, fascist Germany, and then, in order to survive, had to throw itself into the arms of those nations it wanted to harm.

The Red Army liberated the city of Minsk on July 3, 1944, a sacred date that was later declared National Independence Day. According to experts, the Soviet fighters annihilated about 20 German divisions in the military operations near the Belarusian capital, thus precipitating the defeat of the Third Reich and German fascism.