Covid Updates Mideast: Iran, Turkey, Morocco, Iraq News

Iran's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 570,000 on Monday after 5,960 new infections were reported. Meanwhile, Morocco's total number is getting close to 200,000 with a single-day increase of 2,264 new cases.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Iran reached 574,856, while the death toll rose by 337 to 32,953, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 459,250 patients in Iran have so far recovered or been released from hospitals, with 4,982 still in critical condition in intensive care units, she added.

In Morocco, the overall number of coronavirus cases has grown to 199,745 after 2,264 new cases were detected, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 165,922 after 2,727 new ones were added, while the death toll rose to 3,373 with 72 new fatalities reported during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry statement.

People wearing face masks walk on a beach in Antalya, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkey reported 2,198 new COVID-19 patients, increasing the total diagnosed patients to 363,999, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

The death toll in Turkey rose by 75 to 9,874, while the tally of recoveries increased by 1,618 to 316,008, the ministry said.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 455,398.

It also reported 48 new deaths and 3,244 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,671 and the total recoveries to 384,593.

People wearing face masks walk at a shopping mall in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Asad)

Kuwait reported 682 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 122,317 and the death toll to 749 in the country.

The Kuwaiti health ministry also announced the recovery of 620 more patients, taking the total recoveries in the country to 113,391.

In Qatar, 262 new COVID-19 infections were announced, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 131,432, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

In addition, the overall recoveries rose by 244 to 128,343, while the death toll from the virus remained at 230, QNA said.

Jordan on Monday reported 1,968 coronavirus cases and 45 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally of infections to 55,055 and the death toll to 624, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister's office and the Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day, Jordanian Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, noting he has imposed self-isolation and is in stable health condition, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Palestine reported on Monday 542 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, raising the total number of infections in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem to 62,588 and the death toll to 525.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian government announced in a press statement that it has launched a free application that "tracks the spread of the deadly virus in areas with cases of infection."

As the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 126,234.

The UAE health ministry also reported 1,819 more recoveries from the virus and three deaths, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 120,750 and the death toll to 480.

Oman reported 422 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number in the sultanate to 113,354, including 1,190 deaths and 99,668 recoveries, according to a statement by the Omani health ministry.

Saudi Arabia reported 357 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total cases in the kingdom to 345,232, continuing a positive trend as what the Saudi Ministry of Health has said.

The Saudi health ministry also reported 17 more deaths and 361 new recovered cases, increasing the death toll to 5,313 and the total recoveries to 331,691.

A hairdresser serves a customer at a salon in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

In Lebanon, the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 796 to 72,186, while the death toll went up by 14 to 579.

It is worth noting that 537 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Lebanon's prisons, the country's Internal Security Forces announced on Monday.

In Algeria, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 56,419, including 1,922 deaths and 39,333 recoveries, with an addition of 276 infections on Monday.