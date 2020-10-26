Covid Updates Europe: France, Italy, Germany, UK News

-- Italy's infections slowing down as new restrictions enter into force

The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

PARIS -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France increased by 26,771 on Monday as the government was considering tightening restrictions to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Monday's count took France's total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 1,165,278. The daily tally was lower than the record 52,010 registered a day before as fewer people test on Sundays.

A further 257 people died from the coronavirus on Monday compared with 116 a day before. The cumulative number of human loss caused by the disease now stands at 35,018.

A restaurant is closed before curfew hours amid a spike in new coronavirus infections in Milan, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020. (Photo by Daniele Mascolo/Xinhua)

ROME -- The number of new coronavirus infections in Italy declined for just the second time in 13 days, amid the application of stringent new limits on activities across the country and warnings that the worst for Italy may be yet to come.

Italy's Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that 17,012 residents had been recorded as infected in the last 24 hours by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That is a dramatic drop compared with the record high of 21,273 recorded on Sunday.

The ministry reported that COVID-19 had claimed 141 lives over the last day.

Two pedestrians wearing face masks are seen during the COVID-19 epidemic in Berlin, capital of Germany, Oct. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

BERLIN -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany remained on a high level and increased by 8,685 within one day to a total of 437,866, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday.

Last Saturday, a new daily record was reached in the country, with 14,714 cases, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. On the same day, the number of deaths exceeded the 10,000 mark.

The COVID-19 incidence of the last seven days rose to 74.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the latest daily situation report by the RKI.

People walk on top of Parliament Hill in north London, Britain, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON -- Another 20,890 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 894,690, according to official figures released Monday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 102 to 44,998, the data showed.

The latest figures were released as more areas in England will move into the top tier of restrictions in a bid to curb the fast spread of coronavirus.