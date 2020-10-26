Brazil: Ronaldinho Tested Positive For COVID-19

The ex-player made the announcement on social media and will quarantine in Belo Horizonte.

The former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, aka Ronaldinho, Sunday revealed that he was tested positive for COVID-19, although he claimed to be asymptomatic and feel well.

"I've been here in Belo Horizonte since yesterday. I came to participate in an event," Ronaldinho said. "I took the test and tested positive for COVID-19.”

The former player arrived in Minas Gerais to participate in a fundraising event organized by one of his sponsors and it had to be suspended as a result of his test.

“I'm fine, but we'll have to leave the event for a later date. We'll be there together again soon. A hug," he said, and immediately received hundreds of comments from supporters.

This has been a rough year for the 40-year old football legend. He was released from jail in Paraguay in August after five months inside, for entering the country with a false passport.

Ronaldinho is considered one of the best players of his generation and regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time. He won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013, but his chaotic personal life has overshadowed his career.

He also lost a large number of followers after he endorsed presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 Brazilian presidential elections.