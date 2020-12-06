Covid Mideast Updates: Iran - Turkey - Morocco - Kuwait

Iran's COVID-19 cases surged to 1,040,547 on Sunday with 11,561 new infections. Meanwhile, Turkey registered 195 more deaths from the coronavirus, the highest daily record in the country.

Iran, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East region, reported 294 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 50,310, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 730,798 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,809 remain in intensive care units.

Following the implementation of restrictions two weeks ago, the authorities have been able to control the new spread and tallies of the disease, Lari noted.

According to the country's novel coronavirus taskforce, major restrictions, including the intercity travels and movements of the cars during night hours, will remain in force until the next notice.

In the meantime, Turkey reported 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including 6,093 symptomatic patients, as the total number of symptomatic COVID-19 patients in the country increased to 539,291.

Sanitation workers clean up the street during a curfew, part of the new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Osman Orsal)

The death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey rose by 195 to 14,900. It marks the biggest single-day increase in the country's deaths from the virus.

Turkey's total recoveries climbed to 431,253 after 4,011 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Iraq, 1,680 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the past 24 hours, raising the total nationwide infections to 564,200.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iraq rose to 12,432 after 21 fatalities were added, while the total recoveries increased to 493,567 as 1,910 more patients recovered.

In Morocco, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 379,657 after 2,919 new cases were added, including 6,245 fatalities and 331,301 recoveries.

A man donates blood as demand for blood increases significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic in Rabat, Morocco, on Dec. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Chadi)

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday 187 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 358,713.

The recoveries rose to 348,879 with 317 more recovered cases in the kingdom, while the death toll reached 5,965 with the registration of 11 more fatalities.

Israel's total number of infections increased to 344,798 after 1,133 new cases were added.

The number of deaths reached 2,915 with 14 new fatalities, while the total recoveries in Israel rose to 328,734 with 1,024 new ones.

On Sunday, the gradual reopening of schools in Israel was completed with the return to school of seventh to tenth grade students.

Jordan recorded 2,576 more cases, increasing the total infections to 240,089, which included 3,056 deaths and 187,444 recoveries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 1,153 new cases, taking the total confirmed cases in the country to 176,429.

The tally of recoveries in the UAE rose to 159,132 after 634 more patients have recovered from the virus and the death toll reached 592 with three more fatalities.

Kuwait reported 205 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 144,369 and the death toll to 891 in the country.