Over 195,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in the United States

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates 385,000 people will have died from COVID-19 by the time President Trump leaves office.

The United States on Wednesday reached 13,901,477 COVID-19 confirmed cases , 195,121 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 273,181 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the worst affected state with 34,718 deaths, followed by Texas (22,334), California (19,348), Florida (18,776), and New Jersey (17,145).

Other states with large death tolls are Illinois (13,397), Massachusetts (10,824), Pennsylvania (10,676), Michigan (9,842), and Georgia (9,567).

In terms of infections, Texas has 1,268,277 cases, followed by California (1,258,398), Florida (1,018,160), Illinois (748,603), and New York (664,238).

US COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations & deaths continue to SKYROCKET & @realDonaldTrump DOES NOTHING. Trump's MISMANAGMENT of COVID-19 has been devastating, resulting in more than 100,000 deaths that NEVER should have occurred. IT'S UNFORGIVEABLE. WEAR A MASK. #news #trump pic.twitter.com/6r5Ynca0cI — MyMind'sEyeSees (@mymindseyesees) December 3, 2020

The total number of people killed by COVID-19 far exceeds initial estimates by the White House, which estimated that a maximum of 240,000 people would die from the new coronavirus.

President Donald Trump even lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Based on existing trends, however, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington estimates that 385,000 people will have died from COVID-19 by the time Trump leaves office in January.