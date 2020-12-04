Mexico: Consumer Confidence Drops as COVID-19 Infections Rise

Although overall, consumer confidence fell by one percent in November, compared to October, the Inegi highlights that there was a decrease by 6.7 points compared to 2019.

Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Friday that the country's consumer confidence decreased for the first time in November, after five consecutive months on a spike.

Inegi's latest survey indicates that all of the parameters regarding the present and future economic outlook, compared to the past, the financial situation of the households and the country, and the population's purchasing power show negative figures.

#ENCO la percepción de los consumidores sobre la situación económica actual (del hogar y del país) es peor que la percepción sobre la situación económica futura; por otro lado, se tiene mejor percepción sobre la situación económica del hogar (actual y futura) que del país. pic.twitter.com/P6TQiJFhJ3 — Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio) December 4, 2020

"#Consumers' perception of the current economic situation (of the household and the country) is worse than the perception of the future economic situation; on the other hand, there is a better perception of the economic situation of the household (current and future) than of the country."

The figures also evidence the impact of an upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic just when the country started to show the first signs of economic recovery as businesses began to reopen.