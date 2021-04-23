Covid Mideast: Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon News

Turkey on Friday reported 49,438 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 4,550,820. Meanwhile, the Iranian health ministry reported 22,904 new infections, taking the country's caseload to 2,358,809.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 343 to 37,672, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,970,111 after 60,176 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Iran, the pandemic has so far claimed 68,746 lives, up by 380 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 1,850,791 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across Iran, while 5,107 remain in intensive care units, she noted.

Lebanon registered on Friday 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 518,104, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus went up by 33 to 7,090.

Charaf Abou Charaf, head of Lebanese Order of Physicians, said the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections at Intensive Care Units in hospitals have dropped as half of the Lebanese population have become immune against the virus.

Charaf noted that only five percent of the population was vaccinated while the rest developed immunity by being infected with the virus.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Friday 1,432 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 264,198.

It also announced nine more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,502, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,312 to 247,136. A total of 15,560 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 222 in the intensive care units.

Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 508,530 on Friday as 592 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

According to a statement by the ministry of health, the death toll rose to 8,983 with seven new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 374 people are in intensive care units.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 494,415 after 542 new ones were added, the statement said.

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 798 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 200,778.

Meanwhile, 1,297 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 178,461, while the fatalities increased by six to 413, according to a ministry statement.

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 224 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total number in the country to 837,892.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,346, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 161 to 157, out of 254 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 829,696 after 289 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,850, lowest since March 23, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.38 million, or 57.7 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.