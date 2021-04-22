    • Live
News > South Sudan

Africa CDC Urges Keeping COVID-19 Shots Despite Expiring Dates

Published 22 April 2021 (3 hours 54 minutes ago)
Opinion

Malawi's government decided to destroy over 16 000 AstraZeneca jabs and South Sudan shelved 59,000 shots. However, the manufacturer in India and the CDC said these vaccines can be administered until July 13. 

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Thursday that countries should not disregard COVID-19 vaccines over confusion on expiring dates since they are safe to use.

"If we are doing our part to mobilize these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccines," CDC Director John Nkengasong said amid controversy over batches that arrived in Malawi and South Sudan but were given to the public after the expiration date in the tag.

Malawi's government decided to destroy over 16 000 AstraZeneca jabs, and South Sudan shelved 59,000 shots. However, the manufacturer in India and the CDC said these vaccines could be administered until July 13.

Africa is running behind in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The 1.2 billion population relies on importing 99 percent of the vaccines it needs and manufactures only one percent.

Russia Today, CDC
by teleSUR/esf-MS
