The World Health Organization (WHO) could control the COVID-19 pandemic in the months ahead if necessary resources are appropriately distributed, its Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months if we apply them consistently and equitably," Ghebreyesus remarked.

However, the authorities are concerned about the fast spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among people aged 25-29 globally, which attributes to the newest, more aggressive mutations. "It took nine months to reach one million deaths; 4 months to reach 2 million, and three months to reach 3 million," the official reported.

On March 1, Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program, said that it would be "premature" and "unrealistic" to expect an end of the COVID-1 pandemic by the end of the year. Still, the vaccination rollouts "have a significant impact on transmission dynamics and transmission risk, then I believe we will accelerate toward controlling this pandemic," Ryan said.