Countries Need to Work Together To Protect Migrants: OIM

Migratory flows through the Darien Gap, an area full of large watershed and forests, have not been without fatalities. Panamanian authorities have found 50 bodies so far this year.

On Monday, Amy Pope, the deputy director for Management and Reform at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), addressed the dire situation migrants face in the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama.

During a visit to shelters in Panama, she expressed concern over the governments' response to the hike in migrants and called all countries involved to o try new ways to protect the people who transit through their territories.

"In situations with such large volumes of migrants, it is necessary to identify and prioritize the people most in need of protection in order to provide them with assistance in basic elements, such as food, shelter, and water. Governments must facilitate the supportive work through local authorities", the IOM official said.

Her multilateral institution has proposed that countries establish conventional and secure routes for migrants to cross the borders. It is clear that simple enforcement measures to prevent travel between borders are not working, for refugees take riskier routes away from the public surveillance.

Ugochi Daniels, who was appointed as IOM’s Deputy Director of Operations in Sep. 2021, praised the fact that Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic signed an alliance to establish dialogue and cooperation on development and democracy issues. She also advocated for solutions to the situation in Haiti, which has affected the migratory crisis in the region.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), over 91,000 people have crossed the Darien Gap so far this year, an amount that is five times greater than the amount accumulated since 2015.

In crossing the Darien Gap, undocumented migrants face harsh conditions such as lack of food and drinking water, diseases, and wildlife attacks. The actions of human traffickers are also of their concern, as these criminals often resort to extortion, violence, and sexual abuse.