News > Mexico

Mexico: The Migrant Caravan Arrives in the Oaxaca State

  • Migrant caravan arrives in Arriaga, Chiapas, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2021.

    Migrant caravan arrives in Arriaga, Chiapas, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @JonathanLKrohn

Published 7 November 2021 (2 hours 5 minutes ago)
Reports show that migrants present injuries, dehydration, and a desperate mood after the long journey undertaken from Tapachula two weeks ago. 

In Mexico, The migrant caravan arrived Saturday at the Los Corazones municipality in the Oaxaca State to continue its journey to Mexico City.

The migrants walked for over two hours to leave the Azteca town in the Arriaga municipality in the Chiapas State. 

The caravan remained united to avoid detentions by agents from the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard. 

Reports show that migrants present injuries, dehydration, and a desperate mood after the long journey undertaken from Tapachula to the Arriaga stretch. 

This Saturday marked two weeks since the migrant caravan left Tapachula near the Guatemalan border on Oct. 23.

After reaching a consensus, migrants declined to travel to Chiapas' capital, the Tuxtla Gutierrez city, to reach Oaxaca, where they will rest and seek humanitarian assistance. 

In recent days, the caravan had clashes with the National Guard, resulting in the death of a Cuban migrant.

