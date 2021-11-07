Mexico: The Migrant Caravan Arrives in the Oaxaca State

Reports show that migrants present injuries, dehydration, and a desperate mood after the long journey undertaken from Tapachula two weeks ago.

In Mexico, The migrant caravan arrived Saturday at the Los Corazones municipality in the Oaxaca State to continue its journey to Mexico City.

The migrants walked for over two hours to leave the Azteca town in the Arriaga municipality in the Chiapas State.

The caravan remained united to avoid detentions by agents from the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard.

Reports show that migrants present injuries, dehydration, and a desperate mood after the long journey undertaken from Tapachula to the Arriaga stretch.

First bit of the migrant caravan has arrived here in Arriaga — the last major town in the southern state of Chiapas.



The next phase of the caravan will enter Oaxaca, and central Mexico, en route to its final destination of Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/9nXGhGUVn0 — Jonathan L. Krohn (@JonathanLKrohn) November 6, 2021

This Saturday marked two weeks since the migrant caravan left Tapachula near the Guatemalan border on Oct. 23.

After reaching a consensus, migrants declined to travel to Chiapas' capital, the Tuxtla Gutierrez city, to reach Oaxaca, where they will rest and seek humanitarian assistance.

In recent days, the caravan had clashes with the National Guard, resulting in the death of a Cuban migrant.