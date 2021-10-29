Hundreds of Haitian Migrants Reported Passing Through Honduras

The increase of migrants present in the country is evident, and the groups of Hondurans fleeing the country have been joined by Haitians and Africans.

The migration situation in Honduras has become more complicated in recent days with the passage of hundreds of migrants from Haiti and numerous African countries, who seek to reach U.S. territory, human rights defenders reported on Thursday.

The correspondent of teleSUR in the Central American country, Gilda Silvestrucci, indicated that in the bus terminals the increase of migrants is evident, and the groups of Hondurans fleeing the country have been joined by Haitians and Africans.

In an interview, the migrant Claude Pierre acknowledged that the road to the United States (US) is "dangerous." "One suffers a lot, goes hungry, but (one migrates) to see if one can find a better life," he said.

According to migratory data, in the last weeks Honduras has received more than three thousand Haitians, a number that will increase and complicate the situation in the border areas.

The Honduran defender of migrants' rights, Itsmania Platero, said that these three thousand Haitians "are part of a first contingent that left from Panama and there could be up to 80 thousand migrants entering this country."

Marcela Cruz, representative of the CLAMOR network, explained that the shelters provide attention to the migrants, as well as to the thousands of Honduran returnees to whom the Government does not provide any assistance.

Analysts have pointed out that violence and poverty are the main reasons why young people, women and men decide to make the exodus to the United States.

Journalist Silvestrucci noted that although the calls for caravans have ceased, many leave in small groups to meet in Guatemala or in Mexico, where an international caravan of migrants is heading to Mexico City, in search of a response to their requests for refuge.