Costa Rica: Unions Back on the Streets To Reclaim Rights

The National Association of Public and Private Employees (ANEP) sent a letter today to the Legislative Assembly warning that the Public Employment Law has unconstitutionality elements.

Costa Rican Unions called a march on Monday to protest against the government's intentions of imposing new taxes and the Public Employment law project that is expected to be determined on Tuesday in the Legislative Assembly.

The protests take place amid a so-called great national strike against President Carlos Alvarado's neoliberal initiatives, including the announcement of a $1.750 million loan from the International Monetary Fund to overcome the economic crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this loan, taxes would increase, and wages would be freeze.

The Secondary Education Teachers' Association (APSE) announced at least 13 meeting points in the capital San Jose according to local media outlets. Other unions such as the Employees of the Fund and Social Security's National Union (UNDECA) and the Union and Social Movement also participated in the protest.

ANEP solicita votar negativamente proyecto de Empleo Público por estar cargado de vicios de inconstitucionalidad y por no ser producto de un proceso participativo https://t.co/w1AMBdD6j3 — Sindicato Anep (@AnepSindicato) October 19, 2020

"ANEP asks to vote negatively for the Public Employment Project because it is loaded with defects of unconstitutionality and because it is not the product of a participatory process."

A representative of the National Teacher's Association, Gilberto Cascante, told the press during the march in San Jose that people only want "rich to pay as rich and poor to pay as poor." This, as the unions urge for a dialogue, the government has not responded to yet.

Furthermore, the union has not been consulted on a bill that is substantial to the workers' lives.

“In the case of the National Association of Public and Private Employees, this situation is much more serious because we were not consulted directly, that is, with active participation in the audience format; and, concerning the official document that we delivered containing our analysis and the well-founded reasons that oppose this project, we do not have the slightest idea of ​​how our approach was treated,” ANEP Secretary-General Albino Vargas said.