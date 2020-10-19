Costa Rica: National Dialogue Fails as Protests Rise Up

At least 13 out of 29 economic sectors declined to take part in the dialogue or asked for a postponement of dates.

The failure of the national dialogue that aimed to find solutions to Costa Rica's economic crisis sparked outrage among the country's social and political movements.

Last week, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado and Legislative Assembly President Eduardo Cruickshank convened a multi-sectoral negotiation process to seek solutions to the financial crisis.

In that negotiation, the possible application to a billion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was to be consulted.

On Friday, the national dialogue failed after 13 out of 29 economic sectors declined to take part in the dialogue or asked for a postponement of dates.

"The principle was clear: either all sectors agreed to take part in the dialogue or it would not happen," said Jorge Vargas, the director of the "State of the Nation" Program.

#CostaRica's National Rescue Movement (MRN) leaders called for a pause in the protests until Oct. 21 as they hope to dialogue with President Carlos Alvarado.https://t.co/4iwwlcPnT9 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 16, 2020

Social and political movements once again called for taking to the streets against any negotiations between the Alvarado administration and the IMF. On Monday, the demonstrators will hold rallies and vehicle caravans in different parts of the country. In the capital, San Jose, they will concentrate in front of the Legislative Assembly. Previously, the National Rescue Movement (MRN) announced that the blockade of the country's main roads would be paused until this mid-week. This opposition organization made that decision hoping that Alvarado will meet with its main representatives to make definitive agreements that will help to stop the protests. The president has not set a date for that meeting, so the massive roadblocks could be reinstated this Wednesday.