Protests Continue in Costa Rica Despite Police Repression

Thousands of citizens Monday took to the streets of San Jose (Costa Rica) for the second week in a row to protests against an agreement between President Carlos Alvarado and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The march, called by the National Rescue Movement (MRN), crossed the capital's main avenues until it reached the Presidential House, where confrontations between security forces and demonstrators were reported.

The National Police detained 28 demonstrators amid the clashes after civilians began throwing stones, sticks, and pieces of concrete at the officers. The protest ended up after being repressed with tear gas.

MRN leader Celimo Guido denounced that "the Public Force infiltrated agents among the demonstrators to incite the police and thus justify the repression against the citizens."

After two weeks of protests, the people took to the streets for the same cause: to prevent Alvarado from applying for a billion-dollar loan from the IMF.

"This loan will imply an increase in taxes, the sale of public institutions, and the working class' further impoverishment," Guido stressed.

Citizens assured that they will remain on the streets despite police brutality to demand new policies to recover the country's economy.