Costa Rica Holds Anti-IMF Protests for Tenth Day in a Row

"We will continue in the streets until President Carlos Alvarado desists from negotiating the IMF billion-dollar loan," the leftist leader Celimo Guido said.

Costa Rica's leftist National Rescue Movement (MRN) called for maintaining the protests that have been shaking the country for the last ten days against the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The protest in Costa Rica does not stop," MRN activist Celimo Guido said after one of the political movement's main leader, Jose Corrales, urged an end to the demonstrations.

"We will continue in the streets until the president desists from negotiating the IMF loan," Guido added, alluding to the $1.75 billion credit that President Carlos Alvarado intends to request.

In mid-September, Alvarado announced that he would ask the IMF for that amount, which would imply greater indebtedness and impoverishment of the working class.

Meanwhile in #CostaRica, angry protests have erupted throughout the country in the last 5 days, against the new taxes proposed the government of Carlos Alvarado, as a condition of signing a US$1.75 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). pic.twitter.com/TJsYZ9w2FX — th1an1 (@th1an1) October 7, 2020

The announcement was rejected by most of the Costa Rican people, who took to the streets last September 30th to also repudiate the illegal 400 percent increase in the property taxes.

After this massive rejection, Alvarado announced that he will postpone the loan to dialogue with the people about its importance in solving the social and economic crisis the country is going through.

"For the MRN to stop the protest would be a betrayal to the people that still are in the streets receiving pressurized water and tear gases," Guido assured.

Videos broadcasted in social media show the police forces using tear gas against mothers, children, and elderly people.