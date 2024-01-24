Venezuela Activates Plan to Neutralize Coup Attempts

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for the activation of the "Bolivarian Fury," a plan to neutralize coup attempts and defend peace.

Addressing thousands of citizens participating in the march commemorating the 66th anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez dictatorship on January 23, 1958, he assured that he would continue to govern the country with the support of the people.

"Nothing will stop me. I will continue in the streets and in the battle. I will continue to protect you, and... I will continue to govern this country with the support of the people," Maduro said, reiterating that the Chavista people will triumph again in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Bolivarian president urged citizens to be alert to new conspiratorial plans involving the far-right opposition, which include the assassination of the Venezuelan president and high-ranking state officials.

#InPictures | Venezuela: Revolutionary forces march through Caracas and other states of the country to commemorate the 66 years of the popular revolt that overthrew the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in 1958.

�� @Damastlsur pic.twitter.com/hL6EivNiSi — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 23, 2024

"If someday the fascists attack me, I leave it in your hands to do what you have to do to restore justice and peace in Venezuela. Activate the Bolivarian Fury!" he said, referring to a security plan to neutralize acts of destabilization and terrorism.

"This is the roar of a people willing to defend the homeland with their own lives," Maduro said after confirming that the Democracy Day march covered a distance of nine kilometers filled with citizens in the streets.

"I have never surrendered, and I will never surrender to the Empire. I will never betray the people," he said, emphasizing that he is a man of peace who believes in dialogue and democracy.

#InPictures | Venezuela: Hundreds of citizens are mobilizing in Cumana, Sucre State, in support of the legitimacy of the government of President Nicolas Maduro and in rejection of the destabilization plans by some opposition groups. pic.twitter.com/8KlJtlZbLu — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 23, 2024

"I say it to the world: we want peace, tranquility, work, and prosperity. We want to recover the state of social well-being... We must be on guard and ready to defeat any new fascist coup," stressed Maduro.

Every January 23, Venezuelans celebrate the civic-military uprising that led to the overthrow of Perez Jimenez, a U.S.-backed dictator remembered for his brutal repressive practices towards militants of leftist parties, social activists, workers, and students.

"Sixty-six years later, we can say that the flag raised by the January 23 generation is the same flag that the people carry in the Bolivarian Revolution. It is the flag that Hugo Chavez raised. We are living history and heading towards new victories," the Venezuelan President stated.