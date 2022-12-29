Costa Rica Records 70 Mpox Cases in 2022

"Confirmed cases are characterized by males aged 21 to 73 years old," according to the health authority.

Today, the Health Surveillance Directorate of the Costa Rican Ministry of Health confirmed that during 2022, the country registered a total of 70 mpox cases.

"Confirmed cases are characterized by males aged 21 to 73 years old, 18.6 percent have a history of travel to other countries and begin with signs and symptoms, characterized by headache, myalgia and fever, subsequently presenting with a rash or rash," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It is maintained the follow-up of the corresponding clinical evolution, direct contacts, traceability and isolation of each mpox-positive patient.

The health authorities urge the population to go to specialized services in case of any symptom and not to have direct contact with third parties.

The entity reminds that the disease is transmitted through physical contact, respiratory secretions in face-to-face conversations and by rubbing against contaminated materials of a sick person.

"The most common symptom associated with monkeypox are skin lesions similar to pimples or blisters, which can be painful or itchy, appearing anywhere on the body, but more frequently in the genital, perianal, face, hands and feet regions," said the Health Ministry.

In addition, it refers that patients may present fever, chills, swollen glands, exhaustion, muscle, back and headaches, as well as respiratory symptoms.