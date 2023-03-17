Colombia: President Petro Sent Labor Reform Bill To Congress

His initiative is supported by the Workers Central Union, the General Confederation of Labor, and the Colombian Federation of Educators.

On Thursday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent to Congress a labor reform bill that will reduce working week hours from 48 to 42 and increase wages for working on Sundays and holidays by 100 percent.

The Workers Central Union (CUT), the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), and the Colombian Federation of Educators (FECODE) support this initiative, which also establishes that the regular working hours will be eight a day between 06:00 and 18:00.

"Being the most unproductive country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and, at the same time, having the longest working day in the world is useless," Petro said, urgent to promote job stability so that the country can industrialize.

The bill allows minor citizens older than 15 years to work. However, it establishes that citizens under 17 years old will only be able to work up to six hours a day and 30 hours a week until 18:00. Meanwhile, Colombians older than that age may work eight hours each day, not more than 40 per week, and not after 20:00.

Congratulations to the #Colombia government and the #ELN guerilla on substantial progress in the peace talks in Mexico, on key topics like participation, humanitarian relief & future cease fire.

‌

Norway stands ready to assist as guarantor country in next round of talks in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/j4BckmQYa5 — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) March 10, 2023

If approved, the bill will change the working conditions of digital platform workers since it promotes that most jobs in those applications are contractual.

"Digital platforms are a new way of working. We have to regularize them, regulate them, so they do not violate workers' rights," Labor Minister Gloria Ramirez said.

On Thursday, CUT, CGT, and Fecode members marched to Bolivar Square in downtown Bogota to back the presentation of the bill to Congress. Rallies in support of this initiative were also held in Medellin, Cali, and Barranquilla cities.