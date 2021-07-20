Colombians to Resume Protests Against President Duque

Colombia's National Strike Committee (NSC) called on citizens to take to the streets on Tuesday to protest against President Ivan Duque and support ten bills aimed at fighting the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The July 20 protest, which coincides with the celebrations of the Independence Day, will encompass 35 peaceful sit-ins, marches, and cultural activities.

NSC called on Colombians to demonstrate with helmets, masks, and shields to protect themselves from the Mobile Anti-Riots Squadron (ESMAD), which has been blamed for serious human rights violations.

Defense Ministry stated that it will not allow blockades or acts of vandalism in Tuesday mobilizations. For this reason, 6,000 police officers and 2,700 military personnel will be deployed over Bogota city.

Mothers have also been part of the #NationalStrike in #Colombia. Their role as protectores and guides is key for new generations to embrace #Peace(2/3) pic.twitter.com/rs9ErCIxGY — Oigo Paz (@OigoPaz) June 1, 2021

Besides, the government of the Valle del Cauca closed the department's borders until July 22 to avoid COVID-19 contagion and disturbances. On July 17, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) deplored police brutality in Colombia amid the national strike and called to respect human rights. So far, 74 citizens have been killed, 20 of whom have been shot dead by police. Human rights defenders also warned about the assassination of social leaders and former guerrilla fighters who signed the 2016 Peace Agreement.