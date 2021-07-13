Colombia Seeks To Hide the Traces of the Violence It Generates

Venezuela's lawmaker Rodriguez asked political opponents to analyze the evidence about the criminal behavior of certain politicians before unthinkingly and automatically conferring their allegiance to them.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez denounced the existence of a media campaign that President Ivan Duque is spreading internationally to hide the participation of Colombian mercenaries and drug traffickers in the destabilization of Latin American governments.

"All violent actions have their epicenter in the Duque administration and its paramilitarism, which has become the new Colombian export product," he pointed out.

"Paramilitarism controls 67 percent of Colombian territory. There is the new 'School of the Americas', the new quarry of assassins," Rodriguez said and recalled that the Colombian assassination industry had already been denounced by the BBC in 2010.

The National Assembly president then presented a video from a sniper who conducted intelligence work and shots of the sites where President Maduro would be present to celebrate the bicentennial of Independence on July 5. Fortunately, this assassination attempt was discovered and prevented in time.

#Colombia The first steps of the export of mercenaries.



"Remember Operation Daktari?



In May 2004, the Venezuelan government dismantled a paramilitary training center on the Daktari farm near Caracas.



As a result, 153 Colombians, including ex-military personnel, were arrested." https://t.co/IVwCcx4xZF — J.F. Zarama (@jfzed) July 13, 2021

Rodriguez also showed WhatsApp dialogues between Leopoldo Lopez and Emilio Grateron in which these U.S.-backed opposition politicians were planning agitation activities to generate violence in Caracas on July 6 and 7. These subversive actions, which were planned with Colombian mercenaries and logistically supported from abroad, were indeed carried out in the Cota 905 zone.

At these dialogues, the opposition politicians spoke of organizing a "big party" using "the toys" they had obtained with foreign support. Rodriguez explained that these toys were a code word used to refer to long arms and explosives to be used by the Caracas-based criminal organizations, which asked their financiers to pay them before proceeding with the planned activities.

Finally, the National Assembly president asked political opponents to analyze the evidence about the criminal behavior of certain politicians before unthinkingly and automatically conferring their allegiance to them.

