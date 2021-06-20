Colombians Reject Criminalization of Road Blockages

A decree established that road blockages would be considered as non-peaceful protests so the use of excessive force by police agents can be exerted.

In Colombia, social sectors and political organizations rejected the approval of a decree criminalizing road blockades in the context of social protests.

Social activists claim that Decree 003/2021 limits the right to protest which are now subordinated to governmental criteria on "peaceful and legitimate" mobilizations.

The organizations recalled that police brutality has resulted in murders, hundreds of detentions, acts of torture, injuries, and sexual violence.

����As #Colombia's anti-government uprising has been going on for almost two months, here is a throwback to 2019 protests when they sang "Duque Ciao!" to the melody of the famous Italian anti-fascist song. pic.twitter.com/Czuev4I8yV — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) June 13, 2021

Human rights organizations have also warned that recent protests in the South American nation have left some 74 fatalities, 20 of which are connected to police shootings.

Cali, Medellin, Bucaramanga, Pasto, Popayan, and Bogota are the hotspots where police brutality has been taken to the extreme.

The human rights organization Temblores reported 4,285 acts of violence committed by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) since the protests started on April 28.