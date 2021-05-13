Colombians Demand Resignation Of Ombudsman

Human right defenders criticized the Ombudsman's mishandling of the deaths and disappearances reported during the protests.

Colombia's Human Rights Defenders on Thursday demanded the resignation of Ombudsman Carlos Camargo for not being committed to the social process the country is going through.

"Camargo does not represent us nor the people. We are concerned about his erratic actions and pronouncements, which put protesters and workers of the Ombudsman's Office at risk," the defenders said.

They criticized the Ombudsman's mishandling of the deaths and disappearances reported during the protests, numbers that are much lower than those registered by social organizations.

Since April 28, at least 47 people have died during the demonstrations, according to several NGOs. The Ombudsman's Office put the number at 27, of which only 11 were linked to police brutality.

Despite widespread condemnation of the Colombian government's brutal repression of mass protests, security forces are still using heavy-grade weaponry such as seen here in Popayán yesterday.#SOSColombia #ParoNacional pic.twitter.com/Nvs76Vd1kk — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) May 13, 2021

"There is a lack of clarity in the figures that the institution is offering. We believe this is happening because Camargo is complicit in the State Terrorism that Colombia is facing," the advocates added. According to the workers, Camargo is omitting information to make himself look good to President Ivan Duque, who gave the order to militarize the country's streets and contain the protests at any cost. "Colombians' human rights will continue to be violated as long as there is military in the streets. To protest is allowed by our Constitution, and this human right is being outraged by the government, by the military, and by the Ombudsman," they concluded.