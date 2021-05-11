Colombia: 1,956 Police Violence Cases Registered in Two Weeks

The Non-governmental organization Temblores reported Tuesday that from the beginning of the demonstrations in Colombia on April 28 until May 10, 1,956 cases of police violence had been registered.

According to Temblores, of the total cases of police violence, 313 were of physical violence, 1,003 citizens suffered arbitrary detentions, and 418 were violent interventions despite the peaceful actions of citizen protesters.

The NGO denounced that as of Monday, there have been 40 homicides where the presumed perpetrator has been an agent of the Colombian Army or the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD). At the same time, the cases of sexual violence reported increased from 10 to 12 in the last three days.

In the last 14 days of massive demonstrations, Temblores reports 28 cases of Colombians who suffered eye injuries as "citizens continue to exercise their legitimate right to protest, despite the evident systematization of violence by the State," the NGO added.

"Our work of documentation, registration, and legal assistance to cases of police violence continues (...) we will continue working for the guarantee of the fundamental rights of those who demonstrate," Temblores indicated.

Reporte actualizado sobre los hechos de violencia por parte de la fuerza pública que han tenido lugar en el marco del #ParoNacionalColombia. 40 homicidios cometidos por el Estado en menos de 15 días son una alerta a la comunidad internacional. Reporte completo acá �� pic.twitter.com/UkLKrXE2YS — Temblores ONG �� (@TembloresOng) May 11, 2021

"Updated report on the acts of violence by the security forces that have taken place in the framework of the #ParoNacionalColombia. 40 homicides committed by the State in less than 15 days are an alert to the international community. Full report here."

Given the events that have occurred by Colombian state security forces and paramilitary groups attacking demonstrators, the NGO recommends citizens cease demonstrations after 6:00 p.m. (local time).

"We recommend that citizens use channels for denunciation, reception of complaints, and legal advice," Temblores suggested.

The data offered comes amidst the deep socio-economic crisis that the country is going through due to Ivan Duque's policies, despite which Colombians remain mobilized in demanding a fairer political model and justice for the murders perpetrated by the ESMAD and the Army.