Colombian Youth Artist is Assassinated in Nariño

On Tuesday, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced the murder of a 24-year-old leader in the municipality of Tumaco, department of Nariño.

On March 27, gunmen shot and killed Linder Stiven Sepulveda, who was a renowned artist and cultural manager.

This fact brings to 35 the number of social leaders murdered in Colombia so far this year. Since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016, however, the death toll has reached 1,444..

The Human Rights Network of the Pacific Nariñense rejected the murder of Sepulveda and called for respect for the life and integrity of every inhabitant of the region.

On March 26, gunmen also killed Mariela Marines Gaviria, a 69-year-old woman who was the president of the Villa del Prado community action board and a health promoter at the Divino Niño Hospital.

“The only thing she did was promote the progress and development of her village and provide social welfare to her community. We are very saddened by her death,” Tumaco Mayor Maria Emilsen Angulo said.

“We send our voice of solidarity to her family and community," the Ombudsman's Office said, urging local authorities to abide by the recommendations of early warnings regarding the risks generated by illegal groups.