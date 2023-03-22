Colombian Vice-President Rejects New Attack Attempt Against Her

"Upon arriving at the airport to travel to the Choco department, a Police officer told me about the presence of explosives in the region. I inisisted on traveling anyway": Marquez.

On Tuesday, Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez denounced a new attempted bomb attack against her in the Choco department, where she traveled to attend an activity that honored people displaced by violence.

"Upon arriving at the airport to travel to the Choco department, a Police officer approached me and told me about the presence of explosives in the region. Attending the activity or not was left to my consideration, and I went,” Marquez stated.

On Jan. 10, her security team also found a device with over 7 kilos of explosive material on the road leading to her family residence in Yolombo, in the Cauca Valley. The device was destroyed in a controlled manner by anti-explosive personnel.

"Our Government is committed to eliminating violence. Many people are interested in continuing sowing fear, anxiety, and pain, but we are committed to changing pain into joy," she insisted.

More than 200 families of former FARC combatants living in the department of Meta, Colombia, had to flee due to threats from dissidents, denounced @CNRCOMUNES.



In today’s #CriminalThreads we recount the latest violence against ex-combatants in Colombia. ���� pic.twitter.com/LcVcNceqrv — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 16, 2023

In the Choco department, Marquez asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Colombian State, which the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACRH) found guilty of human rights violations committed against Black communities in the Cacarica basin in 2013. Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda also attended the activity, in which he urged armed groups to listen to the demands of the population and stop the violent acts against them. "The best way to honor the murdered and disappeared people is to break the silence and promote peace and reconciliation, as we all deserve," Rueda pointed out.